Sai Tamhankar's Birthday: Can You Guess Her Movies Based On Just One-line Plot?

Sai Tamhankar has been one of the most loved actors in the film industry. She is known for her performance on the Marah as well as Hdn based films over the years. The actor keeps appearing in both language-based films due to which she has amassed a huge fan following over the years. Fans have loved her performances in films and shows and thus the actor has grown quite popular over the years. On the occasion of her birthday here is a short quiz that one can take to test their knowledge about Sai Tamhankar and her films. One would have to guess the right film name based on just the plot of the film with the options given below.

Sai Tamhankar's birthday: Guess the movie with the plot

1) A woman who strongly opposes arranged marriages, gets married to a man against her choice. Years later, their marital bliss is interrupted with the arrival of his former lover.

A) Vazandar

B) Classmates

C) Girlfriend

D) Tu Hi Re

2) A young man with a bitter relationship with his parents, fills the void in his life with loyal friends from his college. However, he struggles to fix his love life.

A) Tu Hi Re

B) Duniyadari

C) Vazandar

D) Classmates

3) Two women try every trick in the book to cut down fat to achieve size zero. As they embark on a gruelling weight loss regimen, their lives are changed by some incidents.

A) Vazandar

B) Classmates

C) Girlfriend

D) Zapatlela 2

4) The leader of a party in his college, falls in love with a woman who is the niece of a politician. However, things turn complicated when the woman stands against the man in the elections of their college.

A) Time Please

B) Balak-Palak

C) Classmates

D) Rakshas

5) Under peer pressure from his family and friends a man fabricates the story of dating a girl online. Things take a turn when she actually appears before him.

A) Classmates

B) Girlfriend

C) Zapatlela 2

D) Dhurala

6) An evil puppet is searching for his dead ventriloquist creator's son, in order to attain a human form.

A) Vazandar

B) Classmates

C) Girlfriend

D) Zapatlela 2



7) After the death of Nivrutti Ubhe, the head of Ambegaon village, his family members fight amongst themselves to take his place.

A) Girlfriend

B) Zapatlela 2

C) Dhurala

C) Time Please

8) A 24-year-old outspoken woman, marries a mature man. However, they soon start realising their differences and yet try to make their relationship work.

A) Dhurala

B) Time Please

C) Balak-Palak

D) Rakshas

9) The curiosity of four adolescents leads them to develop a bond with their elderly schoolmate Vishu who introduces them to a world they were completely unaware of.

A) Dhurala

B) Time Please

C) Balak-Palak

D) Rakshas

10) A filmmaker, who is making a documentary on a forest tribe, goes missing. When his wife and daughter go on a quest to find him, the lines between reality and fantasy start to blur.

A) Zapatlela 2

B) Duniyadari

C) Rakshas

D) Vazandar

Answers:

D) Tu Hi Re

B) Duniyadari

A) Vazandar

C) Classmates

B) Girlfriend

D) Zapatlela 2

C) Dhurala

B) Time Please

C) Balak-Palak

C) Rakshas

Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram

