Sai Tamhankar's 'Jaundya Na Balasaheb' Marked Debut Of Ajay-Atul As Producers

Sai Tamhankar's Marathi comedy-drama Jaundya Na Balasaheb, was penned and helmed by Girish Kulkarni and released in the month of October 2016. The film featured Girish Kulkarni, Bhalchandra Kadam, Manava Naik, Mohan Joshi, Reema Lagoo and Dilip Prabhavalkar, along with Sai Tamhankar. The film marked the directorial debut for Girish. Produced under Zee Studios, the film was bankrolled by Poonam Shende, Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni. Did you know the film also marked the music composers, Ajay-Atul's first film as producers?

Girish, who rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap's 2014 flick Ugly, had written the script of the film one and a half years ago before its release. According to Scroll, he wrote the script of the film in fifteen days in a quiet place near Pune. The political comedy film also saw Ajay-Atul composing the music, while also producing the film for the first time. Set in a town near Pune, the film's hit music made the fans and followers groove to its tunes during every special occasion. Its Bring It On song emerged as a big hit. The film also marked the third collaboration of Girish and Sai. The list of Girish and Sai Tamhankar's movies includes Pune 52 in 2013 and Postcard in 2014.

Jaundya Na Balasaheb's theme revolved around theatre, politics, and ideals. Girish could be seen playing the role of a wastrel son of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's former member, who is seeking re-election. Manoj Joshi played Annasaheb Marne, an old-fashioned politician, who knows the importance of staying within the system. When Annasaheb plans to convert fertile farmland into a residential township, there are several protests held by the locals.

Girish, Annasaheb's son Balasaheb turns out to be his biggest opponent, who falls for a theatre director, Urmi (played by Manava). Urmi's encouragement motivates Balasaheb to decide to mount a stage production that is penned by his loyal friends. The group of amateur actors pretending to be dumb through their scenes comprises well-known performers in Marathi theatre- Sai, Shreekant Yadav, Bhau Kadam, Nandkishore Chaughule, and others. The play becomes an eye-opener for Balasaheb and he is no more an aimless son of his cynical father.

