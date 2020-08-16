Saie Tamhankar's Romantic Movies To Binge-watch On A Romantic Date

Saie Tamhankar is known for her work in the Hindi as well as the Marathi movie industry. The actor is known for her comic timings and romantic Marathi movies. The actor has worked with several actors like Ankush Choudhary and Swwapnil Joshi. Some of Saie Tamhankar's romantic movies include Pyar Vali Love Story and Tu Hi Re. Here we list down Saie Tamhankar's romantic movies that you could watch on loop.

Saie Tamhankar's romantic movies

Pyaar Vali Love Story

Starring Swwapnil Joshi and Saie Tamhankar, the film Pyar Wali Love Story is directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The film follows the story of a couple named Alia and Amar, who fall in love but are unaware of the upcoming consequences that challenge their love and patience.

Tu Hi Re

Tu Hi Re is one of the best of Saie Tamhankar's movies. The film also stars Tejaswini Pandit and Swwapnil Joshi, along with Saie Tamhankar. The film explores the story of a happily married couple whose relationship gets complicated when the husband's former lover comes into their life, after years.

Girlfriend

Directed by Upendra Sidhaye, the film Girlfriend stars Amey Wagh and Saie Tamhankar in the lead roles. This is another of Saie Tamhankar's romantic movies. The film follows the story of a young boy in his 20s, who wants a girlfriend for himself. Soon he finds a girlfriend named Alisha and things start changing.

Mangalashtak Once More

Another Saie Tamhankar's romantic movies to watch is Manglashtak Once More. The film stars Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve in the lead roles. Saie Tamhankar played a supporting role in this romantic movie. The film follows the story of a married couple who part ways after the husband feels he’s choked in the relationship.

Duniyadari

The movie Duniyadari includes as an ensemble cast of actors Swwapnil Joshi, Ankush Choudhary, Saie Tamhankar, Urmila Kanitkar and Jitendra Joshi. The film follows the love story of a group of friends who meet after several years and reminisce their college days and their past love life. Directed by Sanjay Jadhav, this film gave a boost to the Marathi film industry. Saie Tamhankar was seen as Shirin in the film and was paired opposite actor Swwapnil Joshi.

