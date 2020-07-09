Saii Ranade's 'Social Emotions: Disconnect To Connect' Teaser Out | Watch

Since the beginning of 2020, the world has been fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic. India has been under a nation-wide lockdown for more than three months now. However, several films and TV show shoots have resumed now. Many other artists and filmmakers have also started working on different projects. One such artist is the critically acclaimed actor, Saii Ranade, who will next be seen in a short movie, Social Emotions: Disconnect to Connect. Recently, the actor shared the teaser of her short movie with her fans. Read on:

Saii Ranade’s upcoming short movie

Saii Ranade has gained high praise for playing the lead character in Marathi television daily soaps like Vahinisaheb and Devayani. Saii Ranade was last seen on the screen in the Marathi television show, Tara From Satara, where she played the character of a happy-go-lucky, bubbly, and naughty wife, Cheenu Mane. The actor will next be seen in an upcoming short movie, titled Social Emotions: Disconnect to Connect. On June 8, 2020, Saii Ranade took to her official Instagram handle to share the teaser of her upcoming movie. Her caption read, “Social Emotions 💗

Disconnect To Connect ⚡ Coming Soon...”.

In the teaser posted by the actor, she can be seen sitting with her real-life husband and co-star of the movie, Salil Sane. Saii Ranade is seen holding a selfie stick and trying to capture a moment with Salil Sane. However, Sane, who can be seen working on his laptop, clearly looks annoyed and irritated by the stunts pulled by Saii Ranade. Going by what the teaser depicts, Social Emotions: Disconnect to Connect is a short movie that will be depicting the sweet banters and the ups and downs that a couple goes through, and how the ‘social distancing’ ends up connecting them with each other.

Social Emotions: Disconnect to Connect is an Ashhna Srivastava-directorial. The movie stars Saii Ranade, Salil Sane, and Shivani Sopori as the lead characters. The movie comes under the banner of Hocuss Focus Productions. The film is set to be releasing soon.

