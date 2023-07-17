Saindhav: New Poster Introduces Baby Sara As Gayathri In Venkatesh's 75th Film

In an exciting development, the makers of Saindhav, Venkatesh’s much-anticipated 75th film, have unveiled the official poster. The poster showcases baby Sara tightly embracing Venkatesh. She will play the pivotal character of Gayathri. Meanwhile, Venkatesh’s character is shown with injuries, hinting at the intense action.

2 things you need to know

Saindhav will mark Venkatesh's 75th movie.

This will be released on December 22.

All you need to know about Saindhav

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, Saindhav promises to be a high-octane action film. The project boasts a stellar cast, with each character playing a significant role. However, it is Sara’s portrayal of Gayathri that lies at the core of the narrative.

(Nawazuddin Siddique is all set to make Tollywood debut | Image: Venkatesh/Instagram)

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique will be making his highly-anticipated Tollywood debut with Saindhav. Siddique's character, Vikas Malik, is expected to bring a unique dimension to the storyline. Joining him are leading ladies Shraddha Srinath as Manognya, Ruhani Sharma as Dr. Renu, and Andrea Jeremiah as Jasmine.

Meet Saindhav crew

Santosh Narayanan is helming the music department, while S. Manikandan wll take charge of cinematography. Garry BH serves as the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Praveen Ghanta is the VFX supervisor, and Kishore Thallur acts as the co-producer.

Saindhav is a pan-Indian project that will be released in multiple southern languages, as well as Hindi. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 22nd. Currently, the movie is in the midst of its shooting schedule.