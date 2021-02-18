'Sairat' Fame Rinku Rajguru Visits Nanded, Crowds Gather In Hundreds To Catch Her Glimpse

Marathi actor Rinku Rajguru became a household name after she starred in the popular Marathi film Sairat. The actor turned into a star overnight for her performance in the film, which had one of the best cast and a unique gripping storyline which left the audience glued to their screens. Years after the film released, Rinku still has a massive fan following. She recently visited an annual festival in Nanded, Maharashtra. Watch the video to witness Rinku's fans who gathered in hundreds to catch a glimpse of her.

Rinku Rajguru visits Nanded for an annual festival

Rinku Rajguru had turned an overnight star because of her film Sairat and some of her dialogues from the film is what made her so popular. In this video shared by one of Rinku's fans from Nanded, the actor is seen delivering one of her popular dialogues from the film, from a scene where she asked the protagonist if he wanted her to repeat what she said, in English. As the actor delivered the dialogue, the crowd gathered to see her roared with claps and whistles.

The actor was dressed in a pretty blue saree and a red blouse. She went for a simple look and accessorised her outfit with a pair of large oxidised earrings. Rinku Rajguru visited Nanded for the Lengi Mahotsav, which takes place every year on the occasion of Sewalal Maharaj's birth anniversary. This festival is observed by the Banjara community who praises the revolutionary during these festivals. Sewalal Maharaj was a revolutionary who fought the first independent war against the British for independence of the country.

Rinku Rajguru's film Sairat was a romantic tragedy film also starring Akash Thosar in the lead roles. The film followed the story of two college students who fall in love and elope from their homes when their families go against their relationships. Based on the social issue of honour killing, the film received cult status and has been remade in several other languages. On the work front, Rinku will be seen in a sports drama film titled Jhund. The Hindi language film will star Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru amongst others.

