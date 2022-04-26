'Sairat' Fame Rinku Rajguru's Latest Video On 'Pyar Hua Chupke Se' Wins Hearts; Watch

Marathi actor Rinku Rajguru gained recognition after the portrayal of Archu in the blockbuster regional movie Sairat. Ever since the film's release, her career graph has skyrocketed as she has already made her Bollywood debut. Recently, the Sairat star took to social media to share a cute reel video that features her enjoying the lovey-dovey tunes of iconic singer Kavita Krishnamurthy's romantic song Pyar Hua Chupke Se. Needless to say, fans of the star have showered immense love on Rinku Rajguru's latest post.

Rinku Rajguru's cute reel on Pyar Hua Chupke Se

In the short clip, the Marathi star has donned a peppy summer crop top which is paired with blue denim jeans. As the melodious track plays in the background, Rinku shares a contagious smile while looking at the camera. While sharing the short video online, Rinku urged her followers to enjoy every single second that life's offering them. "Stop thinking for a second and enjoy what life is offering you," she wrote in her caption. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered thousands of likes in no time. A barrage of fans took to the comment section of the post to hail her as 'cute' and 'adorable'. While one wrote, "Kya adda hai aur Kya style hai (What grace, what style)". Another commented, "So gorgeous". Check out the reactions below:

In terms of work, Rinku Rajguru last played the role of Monica in the sports biographical movie, Jhund. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the movie also starred Akash Thosar and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie outlines the exemplary story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Jhund which was bankrolled under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films hit the big screens on March 4.

Rinku Rajguru is currently promoting her upcoming Marathi film Aathva Rang Premacha. Notably, the upcoming also features Aditi Patil, Vishal Anand and Makrand Deshpande in pivotal roles. Directed By Khushboo Sinhha, Aathva Rang Premacha is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 7, 2022. Going by the poster of the film, it appears to be a sizzling romantic story. Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@iamrinkurajguru