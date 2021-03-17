'Sairat' Fame Rinku Rajguru's Next Marathi Film To Be 'Aathva Rang Premacha'; Details Here

Rinku Rajguru, known for her work in Marathi-language films, gained fame with the 2016 Marathi-language film Sairat. Since then, she has worked in several films. Rinku will soon be featured in a film directed by Khushboo Sinha.

Rinku Rajguru's next movie revealed

Sairat's Rinku Rajguru will be featured in the upcoming Marathi-language film Aathva Rang Premacha. The actor recently took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers. The film which is being made under the banner ARP Movies is produced by Samir Karnik, Rakesh Narayan Raut, and Ashish Bhalerao. The film cast include Rinku Rajguru, Makarand Deshpande, and Vishal Anand. The film will be released in theatres only.

More Rinku Rajguru trivia

Rinku Rajguru, who first appeared in 2016, has worked in several movies so far. Sairat which was a blockbuster in Marathi cinema reportedly earned a total of Rs 110 crores while its budget was Rs 4 crores. The film was the turning point of Rinku's life who was 15 when it came out. Since then, Rinku has appeared in various Marathi films and also entered the Hindi cinema. Rinku Rajguru's Marathi movies include Sairat (2016), Noor Jahaan (2018), Kaagar (2019), and Makeup (2019). Rinku Rajguru made her debut in Hindi cinema with the show Hundred co-starring Lara Dutta.

About Rinku Rajguru's Hundred

Rinku Rajguru made her digital debut with 2020's show Hundred. The show cast Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru, and Karan Wahi in the lead roles. The show, directed by Ruchi Narain, Taher Shabbir, and Ashutosh Shah, released on April 25, 2020, under Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials. Rinku played the role of Netra who is on her death bed while Lara Dutta portrays Saumya, a police officer whose job is in danger.

Later in 2020, Rinku also starred in a movie named Unpaused. The film focused on the concept of how people, despite their adversities, move forward in their lives. The film compiled four different stories by four distinct directors including Avinash Arun, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nikkhil Advani, and Nitya Mehra. The film released on December 18, 2020, on Amazon Prime.

Promo Image Source: Rinku Rajguru