Sajitha Betti Talks About Life After Arranged Marriage And Her Comeback In Movies

Sajitha Betti is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam entertainment industry. She has acted in several memorable movies and TV shows over the years. She became popular for her negative roles. After her marriage, Sajitha Betti lived as a housewife with her husband and daughter. She had taken a break from acting after the birth of her daughter. According to a report by malayalam.filmibeat.com, Sajitha Betti has mentioned that she is still ready to act and is waiting for a good role. For all the people who are curious about it, here is what she had to say about her life after marriage and how she intends to make a comeback in acting and films.

Sajitha Betti's marriage and Sajitha Betti's family

Sajitha Betti's husband Shamsika is in the construction business and they are living in Wayanad, the actor revealed in the recent online interview. Sajitha Betti said that everyone is curious if they had a love marriage but it was a marriage decided by their families. Sajitha Betti's marriage happened in 2012. However, she shared that they both love each other so much. Talking about her family, Sajitha Betti revealed that having a good husband, a good baby and a good family are the greatest blessings of her life. She also shared that her husband, daughter and family is her whole world now.

Sajitha Betty on making a comeback in movies

Sajitha Betti mentioned that she is ready to act again if she gets good roles. Sajitha Betti's husband Shamsika has supported her in everything added the actor. She further revealed that she has now seen her daughter grow and is now looking forward to making a strong comeback. Sajitha Betti said that she has gotten several offers to work in films but she is waiting for a good character to come across. Sajitha added that she will be acting until the day that her husband Shamsika tells her to stop. Her greatest joy is his support and she had taken a break from acting to spend time with her baby daughter and to closely watch her grow.

Talking about her roles, Sajitha Betti said that she has played several villainous and poor child roles. She also mentioned that the directors would have thought that she was a better fit for that role. She does not have any problem in playing a negative role even now but Sajitha feels that it would be good if her comeback happens with a positive character.

Image Credits: Sajitha Betti Facebook

