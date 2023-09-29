Salaar Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Update On Knee Injury In Special Note For Doctors

Prithviraj Sukumaran sustained a ligament tear while shooting for an action scene for his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. He was shooting for the film in Marayoor in the Idukki district of Kerala. The incident occurred when the actor was filming a stunt scene involving a bus. Fortunately, the actor is now recovering from his knee injury after undergoing a keyhole surgery. Recently, Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle and opened up about his recovery.

Prithviraj Sukumaran got injured when he attempted to jump from a bus during an action scene.

Three months post the accident, he lauded the doctors who helped him recover the injury.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares his recovery journey

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude to the medical professionals who helped him recover from his knee injury. He wrote, "It’s been 3 months since I jumped off a moving bus for an action sequence in ‘VILAYATH BUDDHA’ and injured my knee. Went in for a fairly complex knee surgery following that and ever since, life has mostly been about recovery. So I guess now is as good a time as any to say THANK YOU."

At first, he thanked Dr. Jacob Varghese and wrote, "A fantastically skilled surgeon who along with his wonderful team of doctors and nurses at @vpslakeshore , performed multiple procedures in the same surgery on my knee. Without his constant guidance and care, this recovery process would have been impossible." The actor also shared a picture of the doctor.

(Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks Dr. Jacob for his recovery | Image: Instagram)

Then, the Salaar actor lauded Dr. Suhas and wrote, "Dr. Suhas, the chief physiotherapist at @physioone.io Anyone who has successfully recovered from an orthopaedic surgery will tell you that the physiotherapy following the procedure is as important as the surgery itself. Dr. Suhaas is the expert who designed my entire rehabilitation protocol until now and will continue doing so in the future."

(Prithviraj shares how Dr. Suhas helped him in his recovery journey | Image: Instagram)

Further, Prithviraj talked about how Mr. Rakesh, the physiotherapist, conducted sessions with him every day to help him recover. He wrote, "Mr. Rakesh, the physiotherapist who was in charge of executing the plan and supervising my physio therapy sessions every single day..sometimes as many as 4 times a day. During the initial weeks of my recovery, the physiotherapy and other rehab procedures cumulatively went on for 9 hours a day..every day! Complete and full recovery is still a while away and I will have to continue to stick to my physiotherapy and rehabilitation plan. But to get to where I am in 3 months took a lot of skill and dedication from this team. So THANK YOU for the commitment and truly inspiring passion towards your professions."

(Prithviraj lauds his physiotherapist for conducting multiple sessions with him | Image: Instagram)

The actor concluded his long note by thanking each and everyone who prayed for his recovery. He penned, "Last but never the least..THANK YOU to each one of you who reached out in various ways with your wishes and prayers. I’m grateful, and deeply humbled by the care and concern! Time to get back to work..and as always..I’m going to give my 100% and then some! Exciting updates coming your way..starting tomorrow."

Vilayath Buddha shoot put on hold

Vilayath Buddha shoot was reportedly put on hold as Prithviraj's recovery has been taking time. The film is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and is based on GR Indugopan's book. It revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor. Besides Vilayath Buddha, he is also a part of Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas.