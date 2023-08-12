Salaar Director Prashanth Neel Set To Begin Shooting For Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 3?

Prashanth Neel created one of the biggest action franchises in the country starring Yash in the main lead. Back in April, the makers shared a video on their social media handles to commemorate the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2. Following that, fans have been waiting for an update on the movie and its upcoming installments.

3 things you need to know

Prashanth Neel is currently gearing up for his much-awaited project titled Salaar with Prabhas.

The filmmaker also directed both the KGF movies starring Yash.

The makers gave an important update on the movie on August 12.

Prashanth Neel to start filming KGF 3?

Prashanth Neel, who is working with Prabhas on Salaar, has previously directed the KGF franchise. Recently, a source close to the project revealed that "Prashanth Neel is to start working on KGF Chapter 3 soon before he will start shooting for Salaar 2. The director will soon start giving time to KGF Chapter 3 and will take the film on the floors soon."

(Yash and Prashant Neel's KGF Chapter 3 to go on floors soon | Image: Instagram)

Soon after this news broke out, fans began to wonder when will the makers start shooting for the third installment of KGF. In the previous part, Rocky (Yash) emerged as the saviour and leader of the people working in the Kolar Gold Fields. However, he faced several hindrances in his goal to fulfill his mother's dying wish of becoming a strong and rich personality.

Yash opens up about KGF 3

In an interview with Variety, Yash talked about KGF 3 and dropped subtle hints about the franchise. He said, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-a** scenes are there." However, he had mentioned that the idea of the film was raw and the discussions on the film had been ongoing.