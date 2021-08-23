Salaar Introduces Jagapathi Babu As Rajamanaar In The Prabhas Starrer

Prashanth Neel's high octane actioner Salaar welcomed a new star actor to their team as Rajamanaar. Sporting a new rugged look for the drama, Jagapathi Babu was introduced through another intriguing poster promising a pivotal role in the movie. Take a look at Babu's new avatar and his excitement to star in the actioner.

Jagapathi Babu as Rajamanaar in 'Salaar'

After KGF Chapter 1 and the sequel gearing up to hit the theatres soon, director Prashanth Neel is on the roll with another star-studded blockbuster movie. Starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the main role, Jagapathi Babu is roped in to play Rajamanaar in the movie. Taking to their social media, the team welcomed the 59-year-old actor to the Salaar family. In the monochrome still poster, Babu appeared in a rugged look with a lit cigarette and donning a septum nose ring.

This is the best of my worst look ever. #Salaar



Thanks to @prashanth_neel, #Prabhas, @VKiragandur, @hombalefilms, and the entire crew.

Really excited to give my best with the help of #PrashanthNeel, I fell in love with myself - ur 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫 forever. pic.twitter.com/yuEdtz35bE — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) August 23, 2021

Director Prashanth Neel took to his Instagram to share the poster writing, 'Introducing #Rajamanaar. Thank you @iamjaggubhai_ garu for being a part of #Salaar.''. Jagapathi Babu is also enthused about his new fierce avatar in the movie as he took to the micro-blogging site to share the poster. In his tweet, the veteran actor thanked the crew for the warm welcome and promised his best performance to the movie. He wrote,

Netizens' reaction to Jagapathi's new look

Besides the poster, the makers have disclosed little-to-no details of the veteran actor's character in Salaar. The thrilling poster has left many speculating about the rough and tough persona of the actor. Many fans spammed ''waiting'' to express their anticipation for the movie. Several fans commented that they were excited to see Babu and Prabhas sharing the screen for the first time together. One netizen wrote, ''Sir waiting for you and our darling #prabhas combination on big screen''.

Salaar will mark the third collaboration between Neel and Hombale Films. It was scheduled to be released in April next year, however, new release is expected to be announced soon.

IMAGE- JAGAPATHI BABU FAN PAGE & PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM