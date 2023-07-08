Salaar Makers Drop Hint About Trailer Release Month After Teaser Crosses 100 Million Views

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is a highly anticipated film, which was proven by its teaser crossing 100 million views in less than two days. Announced all the way back in December 2020, the film comes from director Prashanth Neel. The director also made the highly successful Kannada films KGF (2018) and KGF Chapter 2 (2022). Now, the makers of the film have announced a tentative release period for Salaar’s trailer.

2 things you need to know:

A teaser for Salaar was released on July 6 at 5:12 am.

It received 83 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

Salaar teaser will release in August

Making an announcement for the trailer of Salaar, the makers, Hombale Films, shared a note for the fans upon the successful release of the teaser. Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote that they are “overwhelmed with gratitude,” and that they feel gratitude for the views that came from each and every one of the fans.

(A message shared by the makers of Salaar | Image: HombaleFilms/Twitter)

The note further featured the message, “Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema.” They also said that there will be more updates for the film, and referred to the launch of the series as the Salaar Revolution.

Salaar to have a connection with KGF

Before the release of the trailer, it was speculated that Salaar and the KGF cinematic universe might share a connection or two. However, the teaser featured an army base that was extremely similar to the one featured in the post-credit scene of KGF Chapter 2.

(Yash in a still from KGF Chapter 2 | Image: Twitter)

Moreover, the teaser was released at exactly 5:12 am, which was the exact time when Rocky Bhai’s ship sank in KGF Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel is after all the director of both the KGF and Salaar series, and one of the biggest speculations is that Salaar will be released at the backdrop of KGF Chapter 2’s ending.