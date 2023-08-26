Prabhas Starrer Salaar Mints Rs 2.75 Crore In Advance Sales In US, Eyes Jailer Record

Quick links:
Prabhas' Salaar will release on September 28 (Image: TheSalaarSaga/X)
Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Coming from KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel, the upcoming actioner is expected to be a treat for the fans. The excitement is palpable for the film and it has already minted money in eight figures in advance sales overseas.
3 things you need to know:
It was previously revealed that Salaar is going to have a massive release in the US, with screenings planned in more than 1,300 locations. Subsequently, it was also announced that Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is going to have a massive IMAX release in the States, a format usually reserved for high-definition visual spectacles such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Oppenheimer.
(Prabhas' Salaar is receiving solid commercial reception at the box office | Image: X)
Now, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has revealed that Salaar has already crossed the $300,000 mark (Rs 2.75 crore) in advance bookings in the US. This rivals the advance bookings of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which recorded $500,000 in advanced sales.
Prabhas has delivered five hits at the USA box office till now. While the SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali 2 (2017) opened at $2.45 million across North America, Baahubali 1 (2015) minted $1.34 million upon its release. Saaho (2019) also minted $915,000 through its opening in North America, his films Radhe Shyam (2022) and Adipurush (2023) have both gone past the $2 million mark.