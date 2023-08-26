Prabhas Starrer Salaar Mints Rs 2.75 Crore In Advance Sales In US, Eyes Jailer Record

Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Coming from KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel, the upcoming actioner is expected to be a treat for the fans. The excitement is palpable for the film and it has already minted money in eight figures in advance sales overseas.

3 things you need to know:

Salaar is a two-part series.

Prabhas' Salaar is said to be part of Yash starrer KGF universe.

Salaar will be released on September 28.

Salaar mints Rs 2.5 crore in US

It was previously revealed that Salaar is going to have a massive release in the US, with screenings planned in more than 1,300 locations. Subsequently, it was also announced that Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is going to have a massive IMAX release in the States, a format usually reserved for high-definition visual spectacles such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Oppenheimer.

(Prabhas' Salaar is receiving solid commercial reception at the box office | Image: X)

Now, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has revealed that Salaar has already crossed the $300,000 mark (Rs 2.75 crore) in advance bookings in the US. This rivals the advance bookings of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which recorded $500,000 in advanced sales.

Salaar to be Prabhas’ 6th straight hit in the US?

Prabhas has delivered five hits at the USA box office till now. While the SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali 2 (2017) opened at $2.45 million across North America, Baahubali 1 (2015) minted $1.34 million upon its release. Saaho (2019) also minted $915,000 through its opening in North America, his films Radhe Shyam (2022) and Adipurush (2023) have both gone past the $2 million mark.