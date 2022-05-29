'Salaar': Prabhas Hosts Lavish Feast For Cast & Crew; Shruti Haasan Gives Sneak Peek

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films of the entertainment industry. After the record-breaking success of KGF: Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel is all set for his next grand venture. As the team worked towards finishing the last schedule of the film in Hyderabad, the Radhe Shyam actor organised a lavish feast for the cast and crew. The glimpses have been shared by actor Shruti Haasan who plays the lead alongside Prabhas.

On Sunday, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek of the Salaar team (including cast and crew), enjoying the delicacies in between the shoot. In another video, that is doing rounds on social media, several delicacies have been laid out on the table. The clip also has a background voice in which Shruti Haasan could be heard saying, "Prabhas Feast on the set. Thank you Prabhas Garu, Thank you". The caption under the viral video read, "#Prabhas unlimited feasts stories #Salaar team and @shrutihaasan had a feast from .#Prabhas Garu Is it Prabhas voice behind?"

The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner of Hombale Films. The Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer and is touted to have a lot of action sequences. As per various media reports, Salaar will hit the theatres in 2023.

Fans are not only excited to witness their favourite actor on the big screen but the fact that the film is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, who has given hits like K.G.F: Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Ugramm, has doubled up their curiosity.

Prabhas on the professional front

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, alongside Pooja Hegde, who made her debut in the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Baahubali star has a long list of movies lined up in his pipeline including Salaar, Project K, where he is working alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and Adipurush, with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.