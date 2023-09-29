Salaar: Prabhas Starrer Gets A Release Date, To Clash With THIS Film

The makers of Salaar, starring Prabhas, have finally confirmed the release date of the film, putting an end to speculations regarding the actioner clashing with one of Bollywood's biggest films Dunki. Prabhas starrer, which was set to release on September 28, was postponed due to technical issues. Averting the four-way clash with The Vaccine War, Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3 at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles.

The makers unveiled the first look of Salaar in July.

Salaar gets a release date

On Friday, Hombale Films, the production house behind KGF and Kantara, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the new release date which is December 22. The announcement read, "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023." Along with the announcement, they unveiled a new poster in which Prabhas is starring in the camera with his face and arms smeared in blood. To note, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan (who has given two megablockbusters films Pathaan and Jawan this year) and is touted to be one of the biggest films of the year.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the first collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Adipursh star Prabhas. Its possible origin within the universe developed for the KGF series only makes the film much more special. Now, a few days ago, it was reported that the makers have re-commenced the shoot in Hyderabad. As per a report by 123telugu.com, Salaar has resumed a final shooting for a reportedly eight-day-long schedule. The ongoing shoot is reportedly for a "newly introduced scene" in the climax, as per Manobala's X post.