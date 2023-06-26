Salaar To Kushi: 5 Pan-India Films To Look Forward To This September

Quick links:
Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is a Telugu-language action movie helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It will get a pan-India release and will hit the screens on September 28.
DJ Tillu 2 starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran will release on September 15, 2023. The movie will get a pan-India release.
Kushi is an upcoming romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The pan-Indian film directed by Shiva Nirvana will release on September 1.
Ram Pothineni's upcoming untitled movie was earlier slated to release on October 20. However, this film has now been preponed to September 15.