Last Updated:

Salaar To Kushi: 5 Pan-India Films To Look Forward To This September

Several pan-Indian films will be releasing this September like Salaar, Kushi, Ram Pothineni's untitled next and more. Check out the list here.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Salaar
1/5
Image: Prabhas/Instagram

Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is a Telugu-language action movie helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It will get a pan-India release and will hit the screens on September 28.

DJ Tillu 2
2/5
Image: Siddhu Jonnalagadda/Instagram

DJ Tillu 2 starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran will release on September 15, 2023. The movie will get a pan-India release. 

Kushi
3/5
Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Kushi is an upcoming romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The pan-Indian film directed by Shiva Nirvana will release on September 1.

Boyapati RAPO
4/5
Image: Ram Pothineni/Instagram

Ram Pothineni's upcoming untitled movie was earlier slated to release on October 20. However, this film has now been preponed to September 15.

Jawaan
5/5
Image: Twitter

Atlee's directorial Jawan is an upcoming action thriller set to release on September 7. It will mark Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and others celebrate International Yoga Day 2023

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and others celebrate International Yoga Day 2023
Karan Deol shares unseen wedding photos with mom Pooja Deol, grandmother Prakash Kaur

Karan Deol shares unseen wedding photos with mom Pooja Deol, grandmother Prakash Kaur
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com