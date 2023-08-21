Salaar Trailer To Drop In September, Post-production Moved To K'taka Village To Avoid Leak

Several Indian films recently became a victim of leaks ahead of their release. Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha both had chunks from the film which were leaked before the movie released theatrically. These ongoing issues have made many other filmmakers more cautious including the team behind Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, which is set to be released on September 28th.

3 things you need to know:

Salaar is slated to release on September 28.

It is currently in the post-production phase.

Extensive promotion for the Prabhas starrer is yet to begin by the makers.

Salaar’s post-production moved to a Karnataka village

In order to avoid any leaks, the post-production for Salaar is now being carried out in Karnataka’s Basroor village, where the film’s music director Ravi Basroor resides. While the former is working on the composition of the film’s music and score, Prashanth Neel is working with his team on the first trailer for the pan-Indian actioner. Earlier, the post-production was being done in Bangalore.

(A still from the teaser for Salaar featuring Prabhas | Image: salaarthesaga/X)

"It’s a formidable task to safeguard films’ scenes and visuals as the leaks can originate from anywhere, despite all the implemented protections. Director Prashanth Neel has adopted a robust approach to protect the content of Salaar while it’s in post-production. He has relocated all post-production activities to Basroor village in Karnataka, where the studio of the film’s music director, Ravi Basrur, is located. While Ravi is overseeing background scoring and music composition, Prashanth is working on the trailer and overall post-production of the movie," said a source close to the production.

When is Salaar trailer releasing?

Since the film’s release date is so close, many fans of the upcoming pan-Indian film are expecting a trailer soon. As per speculation on X (formerly known as Twitter), Salaar’s trailer is going to be announced on August 25 and released on September 3, less than a month from the film’s theatrical debut.

(Salaar was first announced by Prashanth Neel in 2021 | Image: TheSalaarSaga/X)

There are many crucial details about Salaar that are still unconfirmed, such as its connection with Neel’s pan-Indian hit KGF Chapter 2. Earlier, it was reported that the cast of Salaar has been told to do no press interaction to avoid information being leaked in the media.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on September 28. It will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War at the box office.