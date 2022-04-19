'Salaar' Trends On Twitter After Prabhas-starrer's BTS Pics Leak From Sets; Fans React

Megastar Prabha- starrer upcoming film Salaar has fueled the anticipation among the fans even before the release. After a small glimpse of the film was shown ahead of KGF 2 premiere in theatres, fans are quite thrilled to watch the Baahubali star back into action with the upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial.

As the forthcoming film continues to build up the suspense among the fans regarding the storyline and actor’s roles, new pictures from the sets have leaked online. Watching their favourite star back into action has definitely left fans quite thrilled as they cannot wait to watch the action drama.

Salaar pics leaked from shooting sets

Though the makers have kept the details about the film under the wraps with not much known to the fans, the leaked pictures seem to have piqued their curiosity, and their excitement about the same has reached a notch higher. In one of the new pictures, Prabhas can be seen in his character as he gets ready for the shot while his crew gives instructions. The other picture showed him dressed in character as he is about to perform a powerful stunt.

Ready for the box-office destruction

Eesari pettey records malli inko 10 years padtadi break cheyali antey #Prabhas𓃵 #Salaar pic.twitter.com/tqDl08CoE3 — salaar (@Vijay14406082) April 19, 2022

A lion doesn't have to prove..It's a threat..you already know..what the lion is capable of! 🦁🔥#Prabhas - #Salaar pic.twitter.com/5Is2X0vmdO — Pαʋαɳ ᵀᴹ 🪓 💞 (@PavanAAmass) April 19, 2022

Soon after the pictures went viral, die-heart fans of the film were quick to react while expressing their excitement for the forthcoming film. One of the users shared his view on the pictures and wrote, “Ready for the box-office destruction” while another wrote, “Leaked pics…Pawan Kalyan == prabhas.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Damnnn...I am so into the mass avatar of him…SMOKING HOT.” A fourth user chimed in and wrote, “A lion doesn't have to prove...It's a threat..you already know..what the lion is capable of.”

After the success of KGF: Chapter 2 which has stormed all box office records ad created history, the expectations of fans have been raised and they are waiting to watch Prabhas performing powerful stunts. Prabhas' upcoming highly anticipated Salaar's teaser is set to come out next month. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the PAN India film's teaser will be released in the last week of May 2022. The exact date of the teaser is yet to be officially announced.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Setti_Tweetz