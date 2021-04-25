'Sallapam' To 'Sakshyam', Manju Warrier's Movies That Will Take You On A Romantic Journey

Manju Warrier is one of the celebrated artists from the Malayalam entertainment industry who has not only showcased her acting skills but also her singing and dancing skills in her on-screen appearances. Also known as the lady superstar of the Malayalam cinema, the actor has been a part of a variety of movies in her career along with some of the finest romantic movies alongside other great actors. Take a look at Manju Warrier’s movies that showcased her acting skills in a romantic avatar.

Manju Warrier’s romantic movies

Summer in Bethlehem

Summer in Bethlehem, released in 1998 featured Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Manju Warrier, Sukumari and others in significant roles. It was the first time in Manju Warrier’s career where she appeared in a glamorous role. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the movie also consisted of the legendary actor, Mohanlal’s cameo. The movie came out as a huge success at the box office and was also remade in Tamil.

Ee Puzhayum Kadannu

Released in 1996, this was another one from Manju Warrier’s movies that was success at the box office. The actor essayed the lead role in this Malayalam romantic thriller film alongside actor Dileep. She even won the award in the category of best actress for her portrayal of Anjali in the film. Other actors in the movie included Biju Menon, Mohini, Sudheesh, Chippy and others.

Sallapam

Directed by Sundar Das, the movie showcased Manju Warrier in the role of Radha. The story revolved around the love life of a poor girl who dreamt of becoming a singer. The movie also involved some of the other prominent actors namely Dileep, Manoj K Jayan, Bindu Panicker, Mala Aravindam and others. The movie was very well received by the audiences as well as the critics. It was also remade in Telugu with the name Egire Paavurama.

Sakshyam

Manju Warrier made her acting debut from this movie released in 1995. Directed by Mohan, the movie. The movie also featured other actors such as Suresh Gopi, Murali, Gautami, Annie, Kunchan, Annie, Innocent, Venu Nagavalli and many others. The movie was a huge success among the fans and was even praised by the critics.

Pranayavarnangal

This is another romantic one from Manju Warrier’s movies released in 1998. The actor essayed the role of Arathy Nair who is a shy girl and loves poetry and is the love interest of Biju Menon's character, Victor. Apart from Manju Warrier and Biju Menon, other actors in the movie were Divya Unni, Suresh Gopi, Nandhu, Karamana Janardanan Nair, Rajendran and others.