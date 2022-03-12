'Salute': Dulquer Salmaan Introduces Fans To Role Of Stubborn Cop Ahead Of Film's Release

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his social media account and shared an exciting announcement with his fans and followers about his upcoming cop drama, Salute. He announced that the film had opted for an OTT release after its release was earlier postponed owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The much-loved actor has now taken to his Instagram account to introduce fans to his character of a 'stubborn officer' in the upcoming film ahead of its OTT release on March 18 on SonyLIV.

Dulquer Salmaan in Salute

Dulquer Salmaan headed to his Instagram account on Saturday to give his fans online a glimpse into his on-screen character. The actor is seen stepping into the shoes of a police officer, Aravind Karunakaran, who is determined to nab the bad guys and can't seem to let go of a particular case until he gets to the bottom of it. He also gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from his character as he captioned the post, "A stubborn officer who refuses to give up. A case that seems destined to be unsolved."

This is now the first time the actor has given fans a glimpse into the much-awaited film. He earlier took to social media to share a power-packed clip that included him in several action sequences that piqued fans' interest in the release of the movie. The actor was seen in a serious and intense look as he fought for justice.

How to watch Salute online

The Roshan Andrews-directorial was earlier slated to hit the big screens on January 14, 2022, but its release was halted owing to the COVID situation across the country. However, the makers and the actor himself took to social media to announce the release date and mentioned that the film has opted for the digital route. The film will now get its OTT premiere on March 18 on the online streaming platform SonyLIV.

The actor was most recently seen in Hey Sinamika, in which he took on the lead role opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The romantic comedy gave fans an all-new glimpse of Salmaan as an actor and the trio were lauded for their work on screen. Fans are now awaiting an announcement about the film's OTT premiere.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan