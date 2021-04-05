Salute Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Avatar Sets Tone For What To Expect In Trailer

Malayalam superstar Dulqer Salmaan, on Sunday evening, dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Salute. Interestingly, the teaser, shared on April 4, came four days after the actor had revealed his look for the upcoming venture. The teaser opens with a scene, suggesting a strike is about to take place in a city in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's character can be seen facing the outrage of the public while sitting in his police jeep. As the one-minute-fourteen-second-long teaser progresses further, Dulquer, who is donning a cop's look, picks his formal police hat and steps out of his car. As he stands strong while confronting the opposition, the screen blackouts and the title of the film appears.

Watch Salute teaser:

Salute teaser review:

Talking about the teaser, it is solely focused on Dulquer Salmaan, and the look of no other cast members has been revealed. Coming to Salmaan's appearance in the teaser, the actor's hard work to get into the skin of the character and catching the mannerism of a cop looks evident. With no dialogues, Dulquer's Aravind Karunakaran has spoken volumes with aggression in his eyes while keeping calm amid the chaos.

Salute's cast & other details

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production house Wayfarer Films, the upcoming cop-thriller is set to release this year, that is 2021. The ensemble star cast of the film includes Manoj K Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and Ganapathi S Poduval. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Diana Penty, who will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan, will mark her Malayalam debut with Salute. On the other hand, the makers have not revealed the release date of the film yet.

Interestingly, days before dropping the teaser, the Charlie actor had informed about the same to his fans along with a fresh still from the film. The poster featured Salmaan, who was seen sporting a grey collar-neck t-shirt, standing while holding a glass of tea. Captioning the post, he had written, "You all ready for this ? #Salute teaser drops in 5 days !!". The post had garnered an overwhelming response as the comments section was flooded with fire emojis.