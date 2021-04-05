'Salute' Teaser Reaction: Fans 'can't Wait' For Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Cop Drama

The teaser of the film Salute premiered on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 6 pm. Salute is an upcoming Malayalam-language film that is set to release in 2021. The film cast Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Fans of the actor are drooling over Salute teaser ever since it came out. Read ahead to know how fans are reacting to the teaser.

Fans' reaction to Salute teaser

Fans have been reacting to Dulquer Salmaan's movie Salute's teaser. The film which is being made under the banner Wayfarer Films, A Dulquer Salmaan Enterprise, is one of the anticipated films in Malayalam cinema. While some fans wrote they are waiting for the movie, others wished the team of the upcoming film the best. Here's how fans have reacted to the teaser.

Dulquer Salmaan teases Salute

Dulquer Salmaan announced the release of his upcoming film's teaser through social media. The Karwaan actor took to his Instagram to announce the release of the teaser. In the caption, Dulquer wrote 'A small teaser of SI Aravind Karunakaran in #Salute is out! A role and film I´ve thoroughly enjoyed performing and being a part of. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one on the big screen !!!'.

Fans of the actor have been reacting to Dulquer Salmaan's latest post. The fans who are waiting for the movie rushed to the comment section of the post to shower their love. Most of them reacted with 'heart' and 'love' emoticons.

On March 8, 2021, Dulquer Salmaan announced his upcoming movie by revealing its poster. The Kali actor wrote in the caption 'End Game! As embarrassing as it is, here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute”! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew!'. He is also starring in an upcoming movie Kurup.

Details about Salute

Salute is an upcoming Malayalam language film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The action-thriller is the story of a Senior Inspector named Aravind Karunakaran written by Bobby-Sanjay. Salute's cast includes Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film also cast Manoj K. Jayan in a supporting role. The film is being produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Salute's release date has not been revealed yet.

Promo Image Source: Still from the teaser

