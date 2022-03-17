Last Updated:

'Salute' Twitter Review: Fans Laud 'thrilling' Cop Drama Starring Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' was released on SonyLIV on 17 March 2022, a day before its scheduled release date and fans are in awe of the cop drama.

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Salute was released on SonyLIV on 17 March 2022, a day before its scheduled release date and fans are in awe of the actor's performance in the cop drama. The film was initially meant to release on the big screen but faced a delay owing to the pandemic in the country, after which the makers opted for the digital route.

Fans can now watch Salute in the comfort of their homes on SonyLIV. Here's what fans and netizens had to say about the actor's latest release.

Salute review

A netizen took to Twitter after the release of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer and mentioned that Salute was the 'best performance' of the actor's career. They hailed the actor for taking on the role and tackling a 'risky' subject. Another individual rated the film a 3.5 on 5 and praised the lead actor for his 'wonderful' performance. They called the film a 'good thriller' that focuses on the lives of police officers. Some also mentioned that the second half of the film was more 'thrilling' than the first and hailed its climax. Fans also called the film 'worth it' and mentioned it was a 'slow-paced thriller'. A netizen also lauded Salmaan's 'solid perfomance' and called the film the industry's 'best investigation thriller movie'. Some also lauded the film for being 'engaging' and 'gripping', while others loved that the film included several realistic aspects.

