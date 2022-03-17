'Salute' Twitter Review: Fans Laud 'thrilling' Cop Drama Starring Dulquer Salmaan

Quick links:
Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Salute was released on SonyLIV on 17 March 2022, a day before its scheduled release date and fans are in awe of the actor's performance in the cop drama. The film was initially meant to release on the big screen but faced a delay owing to the pandemic in the country, after which the makers opted for the digital route.
Fans can now watch Salute in the comfort of their homes on SonyLIV. Here's what fans and netizens had to say about the actor's latest release.
A netizen took to Twitter after the release of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer and mentioned that Salute was the 'best performance' of the actor's career. They hailed the actor for taking on the role and tackling a 'risky' subject. Another individual rated the film a 3.5 on 5 and praised the lead actor for his 'wonderful' performance. They called the film a 'good thriller' that focuses on the lives of police officers. Some also mentioned that the second half of the film was more 'thrilling' than the first and hailed its climax. Fans also called the film 'worth it' and mentioned it was a 'slow-paced thriller'. A netizen also lauded Salmaan's 'solid perfomance' and called the film the industry's 'best investigation thriller movie'. Some also lauded the film for being 'engaging' and 'gripping', while others loved that the film included several realistic aspects.
I was observing many trolls in recent times regarding #DulquerSalmaan— Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 17, 2022
But Guys, in #Salute@dulQuer has given one of the best performances of his career 🔥
Haters (Jaao)
Kudos to #DulquerSalman for consistently doing risky subjects👏#SaluteOnSonyLIV #SaluteReview pic.twitter.com/aODpDv5DBC
#Salute Review— Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 17, 2022
A very good thriller film which shows the lives of Police Officers 👍@dulQuer - Wonderful performance 👏
Story & screenplay are good👍
Music & BGM are decent👍
A Good Watch For The Weekend 👍👍
Rating: 3.5/5#SaluteOnSonyLIV#SaluteReview #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/FbDF624hwM
#Salute— SECOND SHOW (@DarkClo19608927) March 17, 2022
Decent Thriller form #DulquerSalmaan & #RoshanAndrews Team.Good first Half followed by a Thrilling second half and good climax.. 🔥
Totally worth to watch@dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm #DulquerSalmaan
A good Slow paced thriller with all the aspects . !!— zufi (@SuFidulQuerist) March 17, 2022
Story , Dop and Background score👌
Worth it !! Kudos to .@dulQuer #RoshanAndrews @DQsWayfarerFilm and team #Salute 👏 !! #DulquerSalmaan #SaluteOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/niwh8WTNeb
Saw The Movie - Another Best Investigation Thriller Movie From Mollywood🔥— DQ (@DQ01498123) March 17, 2022
A Solid Perfomance From @dulQuer ❤️ And All Other Leading Actors Handled Their Charcters Very Well Especially Manoj K Jayan Sir👌DQ - Nailed It❤️ബാക്കി👇https://t.co/Op3PlF4K4x#Salute #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/A5N9PVpegt
Salute— prateeksha 🧣| Yaazhan Stan 🌻 (@Pratii_dq) March 17, 2022
I really enjoyed watching Salute. Engaging film. Dulquer's screen presence ❤️ @dulQuer
Dulquer as a cop and what not??? 🔥
GRIPPING INVESTIGATION THRILLER 💥 #Salute
The team did a great job!! Everyone did their best!! Watch Salute streaming now on SonyLiv 🔥
#saluteonsonyliv #salute— gautam nanda (@kinnerasaaani) March 17, 2022
Excellent thriller after a gap .
I saw only char played by @dulQuer n not his regular mannerisms 👌👌
The plot touched many realistic things . Lag in parts. #MustWatch #TheKashmiriFiles #RRRMovie #radheshyam #beast #SarkaaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/bj6K007YiL
