Samantha Akkineni Aces Another Headstand; Says, 'path To Balance Can Be Wobbly'

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni who switched to being vegan not very long ago has been motivating her fans with her fitness routines and exercises. The 33-year-old actor recently stunned her fans and followers by acing one of the most difficult yoga posture, the sirsasana i.e the headstand.

Samantha Akkineni aces the headstand pose

The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to share a short clip of herself making the headstand look so easy. The actor is performing the asana at home and is wearing a pink sports bra and black athleisure pants. Whilst the actor performed the yoga pose close to the wall she did not take any support and was able to ace the pose on her own. As the sirsasana is called the ultimate yogic pose, along with the picture she noted, "The path to balance can be wobbly" with the song Enjoy Enjaami playing in the background.

A look into Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

This is not the first time that the actor has shared her love for yoga and has posted pictures and videos of herself performing complex yoga poses on her Instagram feed. During the lockdown last year, the actor had shared that while her first love is gardening, she has also been enjoying yoga and shared that the art of yoga is something that she and her husband Naga Chaitanya enjoy doing together.

A week ago, the actor had shared a picture of herself nailing the inversion yoga pose whilst hanging on a yoga trapeze. The post managed to leave her online family of more than 16 million followers spellbound.

Other than yoga, the actor has also added many other things to her fitness regime and often keeps on sharing the new things that she has been learning and practising on her journey to fitness on Instagram. Check some of Samantha Akkineni's Instagram posts that show her acing her fitness game.

A look at Samantha Akkineni's movies and other projects

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni's next projects include two films - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Telugu romantic drama alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Shaakuntalam which is a pan India mythological film based on Kalidasa's popular Indian play Shakuntala.

Other than that, the actor is also set to venture into the world of OTT and will be soon making her digital debut with the second season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. The popular web series is currently in the post-production stage.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

