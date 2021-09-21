Samantha Akkineni Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-in-law In New Post, Leaves Fans Excited

Amid rumours of her troubled marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, actor Samantha Akkineni had attracted attention when she dropped her surname ‘Akkineni’ from all the social media platforms. Recently, the actor’s response to father-in-law Nagarjuna’s post on Twitter has been garnering much attention from the Twitterati. On September 20, Nagarjuna remembered his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao aka ANR on his birthday anniversary with a video. Samatha was quick to comment on the video and addressed the actor as her father-in-law.

Nagarjuna shared a video on the micro-blogging site where he called the actor his “inspiration” and “hero.” He ended the tweet with the hashtag #ANRLivesOn, which was born during the Manam film, which also starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. In response to the tweet, Sam wrote, “This is so beautiful.” Interestingly, according to various media reports, Samantha penned the post and tagged Nagarjuna. But she was quick to delete the tweet and add “Mama” while addressing Nagarjuna. “Mama” in Telugu means Father-In-Law. Apart from penning the post, she also used several emojis to express her emotions for the video.

But her fans were quick to take notice of the change and bombarded the comment section with their takes on the same. One of the users wrote, “Sam was not used to addressing Nag as MAMA more often in past, now maybe just to answer all the rumors going around she's specifying it in every mention.” Another user commented, “best couple in the world ..mam ..don't miss him mam ..Naga Chaitanya ... he can't live without u mam ... plz accept him, ma'am.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “When I saw your messages to @chay_akkineni gaaru and @iamnagarjuna gaaru I felt soo happy so sweet of you @Samanthaprabhu2.” While another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Superb bonding, wonderful relationship @Samanthaprabhu2and @iamnagarjuna, kodal -mama keep it Up Your Relationship life long Sam Madam.”

Ever since the rumours about Samantha and Chaitanya have started surfacing on the Internet, the two have remained tight-lipped on the issue. She refrained to divulge the reason why she dropped her surname at various events and interviews with media organisations. The actor, who was leaving Tirumala temple after seeking blessings, was asked about the rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Snapping at the person, she said, “I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense?” while pointing at her head.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a lavish yet private wedding. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the critically acclaimed series The Family Man Season 2, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. In the intriguing drama, Samantha played the role of antagonist Raji.

