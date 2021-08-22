Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Others Extend Warm Birthday Wishes To Megastar Chiranjeevi

Quick links:
IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI, ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM AND CHIRANJEEVI'S FACEBOOK
South Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 66th birthday today. The actor has made his name in Indian cinema with his commendable acting. Warm wishes are pouring on the actor from across the country. Here is how South Indian stars Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun and others wished Padma Bhushan Chiranjeevi Konidela.
Samantha Akkineni and Chiranjeevi shared the screen space only once in 2020. Chiranjeevi appeared on Samantha Akkineni's talk show Sam Jam in November 2020. The two shared several laughs and life experiences on the special episode of the show. To wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo from the show and wrote, "Wishing the one and only Chiranjeevi Konidela a very very happy birthday. Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure." She further called the actor "Master of everything" and added some emojis.
Allu Arjun is the nephew of Chiranjeevi Konidela. On Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday, Allu Arjun went down memory lane to wish the megastar. She shared a photo from their early days and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI garu" in the caption.
Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to wish Megastar Chiranjeevi on his 66th birthday. The actor shared a photo with Chiranjeevi Konidela and wrote, "Happy Happy to the Megastar!!" He also shared a younger photo of Chiranjeevi in his Instagram stories. In the photo, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday to Telugu cinema's most celebrated name 'PADMABHUSHAN MEGASTAR DR. CHIRANJEEVI'."
South actor Mahesh Babu unveiled the title of Chiranjeevi's next film Bholaa Shankar. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu wished the Megastar and wrote, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!" The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's co-lead.
