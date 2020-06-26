Samantha Akkineni Shares Pic Doing Yoga, Says She's Working On Bringing 'Chay' To Frame

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are training under Yoga trainer Santosh Mamidala of Fitness Lifestyle Yoga, revealed the Oh Baby actor in a social media post on Friday. She also exclaimed that she is in love with her online yoga classes because that is something she does with her husband, Naya Chaitanya, as a couple. While the post had Samantha Akkineni initiating a yoga posture, but Naga Chaitanya was nowhere to be found in the picture. Revealing the reason, Samantha said, "Chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it." (sic)

Ever since the lockdown was implemented, Samantha Akkineni has been taking up new activities. From online acting classes to gardening, the actor is spending every minute learning and indulging in new activities. Just a few days ago, Samantha Akkineni shared her first micro-green harvest on her social media. In an elaborative social media post, Samantha Akkineni explained how to harvest in the precincts of one's own house. Check out the post:

What's next for Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is expected to join the sets of Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film soon after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The movie is reported to be a bi-lingual, with Prasanna playing a prominent role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start shooting for Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer.

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look of the upcoming film:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Shekhar Kammula's Love Story. The movie, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by Asian Cinemas, Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

