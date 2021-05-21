Samantha Akkineni Appreciates 'Pottum Pogattume' Song: 'This Is So Meaningful And Deep'

The song Pottum Pogattume has released on May 20 on YouTube and the indie track is receiving some great reviews from netizens. Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram handle to appreciate the music video and expressed how it carries a deep meaning with it. Scroll along to take a look at what Samantha has to say and know more about the music video:

Samantha Akkineni appreciates Pottum Pogattume music video on IG stories

The actor took to her Instagram stories on May 20, 2021, shortly after the music video made it to YouTube. The Madras Logi Vignesh-directed video features Lavanya Tripathi and Arjun Das playing the lead couple, and Samantha tagged the former in her story. The music direction for the video has been done by Sathyajit Ravi and Jen Martin, who have also voiced the song.

Appreciating the song, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “this is so meaningful and deep… love the performances as well,” finishing with a red heart and a hug emoji. She added the poster of the video, which features Arjun Das carrying Lavanya, and added the swipe uplink. Take a look at Samantha’s Instagram story, here.

The video is set 30 years in the future in 2050, with a world that still hasn’t been able to get over the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It shows a hospital that takes in people who have been infected with the virus and doesn’t let the patients leave for indefinite periods of time, and anyone who tries to escape gets severely punished. The 11-minute long video unfolds the story of two lovers who fight against all these odds and get back together in the end.

Samantha Akkineni on the work front

The actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man season 2. The trailer of the show was released on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, and the new season premieres on June 4. The trailer has been receiving positive reviews and has set the record of the most-watched Indian OTT trailer within 24 hours, with over 27 million views so far.

