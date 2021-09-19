Samantha Akkineni Bags Best Actress Award For 'Oh! Baby', Says 'gift That Keeps On Giving'

Samantha Akkineni bagged the best actress award for her performance in the 2019 movie Oh! Baby at The South Indian International Movie Awards. The actor took to her Instagram and penned down a note filled with joy and gratitude, on receiving the award held in Hyderabad a day ago. Oh! Baby is a fantasy comedy film and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Miss Granny.

'OhBaby a gift that keeps on giving'- Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni shared a poster of her film and penned down a note as she thanked the SIIMA for awarding her. She wrote, "#OhBaby is a gift that keeps on giving. .. Thankyou @siimawards for my award. Thankyou @nandureddyy. You know I love you ... come let's make another amazing movie together. .. Congratulations to all the winners ... #ohbaby #bestactress."

The plot of the movie follows a woman in her 70s (Lakshmi) who magically finds herself in the body of her 24-year-old self (Samantha) after having her picture taken at a mysterious photo studio. The movie also starred Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Sajja Teja, Pragathi, and Urvashi in supporting roles.

Samantha Akkineni snaps at reporter asking about her separation from Naga Chaitanya

Sam really proud of you!! Some people don’t understand what to ask when .. Just loved that reply of yours !@Samanthaprabhu2

.

.#SamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha pic.twitter.com/5RUO5bbhbz — Multi Fandom (@multifandom5928) September 18, 2021

Rumours about a rift between Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya have been making the rounds ever since changed her name from Samantha Akkineni to ‘S’ on her social media profiles. The Family Man 2 actor, who was visiting a temple on Saturday was asked if she was separating from Naga Chaitanya. The actor snapped at the reporter and asked if the reporter had ‘any sense’, asking such questions during a temple visit.

Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movies

Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam a Telugu-language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha will be playing the role of Shakuntala while Dev Mohan will play the role of Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. The actor will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan love triangle romance Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha will feature opposite actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

(Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)