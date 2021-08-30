Samantha Akkineni Breaks Silence On Dropping Surname From Social Media With Firm Response

Samantha Akkineni has extended her popularity across the nation with her thrilling performance in The Family Man season 2 earlier this year. Apart from the praises for the role and her performance being recognised at an international film festival, her personal life has been attracting plenty of eyeballs after the actor dropped her surname from her social media handles. She finally broke her silence over the matter by stating that she would comment on the gossip or trolls around her only if wished to do so.

Samantha Akkineni on dropping surname from social media handles

When asked about social media handle change to just 'S', Samantha, in an interview with Film Companion, highlighted that the buzz around it was the same as the trolling she received at the time of The Family Man 2. She stated that everyone wanted her to express her thoughts at that time too, informing her about '65,000 tweets hammering' her. However, she said that she will speak about it only when she wishes to and not be 'bulldozed' into issuing a statement.

For the unversed, she was then accused of disrespecting Tamils for playing a character that allegedly was associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The Mersal star stated that she preferred not to comment about it and stressed that she has always been that way. Calling it "noise", she stated that she did not wish to react to such responses.

Some had wondered if Samantha's social media change had anything to do with her equation with husband Naga Chaitanya or if there was a rift between them. However, in an interview, she informed that the latter enjoyed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and was in awe of Aamir Khan.

Considering her debut in Bollywood, she was also asked about giving advice to her husband on his journey in the industry. She quipped that she was no one to give anyone any advice. She added that she was happy for the experience Naga Chaitanya had while shooting for the movie.

Meanwhile, Samantha had a sweet wish for Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, on his 62nd birthday on Sunday. She stated that there were not enough words for her to express her respect for him.

On the work front, she expressed a wish to go on a holiday after completing the shooting of Shaakuntalam.