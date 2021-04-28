Samantha Akkineni Celebrates 'sweet 16', Shares Birthday Celebration Photos

It's Samantha Akkineni's birthday on April 28 and the South diva clocks 34 years. The actor, who predominantly appears in Telugu and Tamil films, began her birthday celebration with her style team. Sadhna Singh, her makeup artist, has been treating Samantha's fans with glimpses of her birthday celebration. In the pictures, Samantha can be seen sporting casual attire and flashing her brightest smile. The actor celebrated her 'sweet 16' birthday and posed for the camera in front of a decorated wall.

Samantha Akkineni's birthday photos

As the actor rang in her 34th birthday, her style team made it special for her by decorating the room with shiny golden, pink and purple balloons and a 'Happy Birthday' balloon. The actor could be seen cutting several cakes and flashing her bright smile as her team clicked the candid pictures. One could see Samantha sporting a loose-fitting shirt which she paired with black pants. She kept her look simple and her short and straight hair was kept open. Sadhna shared the pictures on her IG story and captioned it as, "Always be this happy, content and loving. Happy sweet 16 didi @samantharuthprabhuoffcl".

Samantha is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers to snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she dropped a picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a sports bra, white full-sleeved top, and tight pants. She flashed her bright smile in the candid picture and held a milkshake bottle in her hand. As for the caption, she wrote, "Hope & Positivity are the two things that can help us get through these tough times! Taking care of my health & immunity with my favourite clean, plant based vitamins by @ozivanutrition".

She continued, "It's important that we take care of ourselves with the best of nutrition choices". "I wish for my family, my fans & I to stay healthy both physically & mentally! Glad to have @Ozivanutrition as a part of my journey and for taking care of my health & nutrition needs...", she concluded. Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

A fan commented, "Be strong and make others to be strong". Another one wrote, "U look so cute" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A netizen commented, "Million dollar smile". Another one wrote, "Wow you are awesome ma'am" with a pair of fire emoticons.

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.