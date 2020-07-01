Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Stepping Into July With Her Aerial Yoga Routine; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, is currently basking in her virtual fitness training sessions under Yoga trainer Santhosh Mamidala of Fitness Lifestyle Yoga. The actor recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of a challenging ariel yoga routine of hers with her fans. The Oh Baby actor also had a delightful caption to go along with the picture.

Samantha Akkineni pulls off an aerial yoga posture

The picture has Samantha hanging upside down from a cloth tied above in the ceiling. The actor can be seen pulling off the difficult ariel yoga posture just with the support of her legs. The Super Deluxe actor's legs are intertwined around the cloth while her hands and head are touching the ground. One cannot help but marvel at the ease with which the actor is pulling off the posture effortlessly.

Samantha can be seen donning a grey ganji which she has paired up with blue pants. But it was the Majili actor's quirky caption with the post which was super relatable. She captioned the picture congratulating all her fans including herself for 'making it to July.' The caption sounds extremely apt in these times wherein one should count their blessings for staying hale and hearty as well as living another day in the stressful times of the pandemic. This is certainly a reason to congratulate one another as mentioned in Samantha's post. Take a look at the actor's fun post.

Samantha Akkineni's future endeavors

On the work front, the Theri actor is expected to join the sets of Game Over director Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film soon after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The movie is touted to be a bi-lingual, with Prasanna playing a prominent role in the upcoming film. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start shooting for Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer project.

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead, is touted to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming also released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look of the film.

