Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Two Years Of 'Oh! Baby'; Shares Memories

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni recently dropped a couple of cherished memories from the sets of Oh! Baby on completion of two years of the film. In the first one, she added a photo of herself wearing a stunning grey gown while standing on a stage. In the next one, she can be seen posing for the camera with two of the other Oh! Baby cast members while in the next, she shared a photo that included all the cast and crew behind the success of the film. She later shared a glimpse of a scene from the movie where she was riding a scooter with people cheering behind her. In the last one, she posted a picture of herself with another lead co-star from the film.

In the caption, she stated how Oh! Baby was a movie that she will always adore with all her heart. Adding to it, she stated, “Oh Baby will always be that movie I fondly look back at ,more so for the people I got to make it with . The laughter on sets , the goof ups , the wholehearted trust and the everlasting friendships. She also added how Oh! Baby was ‘the little movie with the biggest heart’. She even tagged the entire cast and crew of the film in her post.

Many fans took to Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram and showered hearts and fire emojis to her latest post congratulating her on the completion of two years of her movie. Many others also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how delighted they were after seeing her post. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Samantha Akkineni’s latest Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the popular Amazon Original web series, The Family Man 2 and received amazing reviews from the audience and the critics. She is currently working on a Tamil movie named Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. She is also gearing up for a Telugu mythological drama movie, Shaakuntalam in which she will be featured alongside actors namely Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu and others.

