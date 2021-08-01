Samantha Akkineni Changes Her Instagram & Twitter Bio Name To THIS; Leaves Fans Guessing

Stars open up many aspects of their life on social media and some of their activities often spark rumours and talk. This was witnessed when Samantha Akkineni suddenly changed her name on her social media bios. Her name change sparked different kind of reactions from her fans, right from curiosity to anger.

Samantha Akkineni name change on social media draws reactions from fans

Samantha, who was known as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, before her marriage to Naga Chaitanya in 2017, had changed it to Samantha Akkineni, taking her husband's family name. This was the name on her social media platforms.

Recently, she changed it to just 'S' on both Twitter and Instagram. Her bio also had the word 'believe'. The move became a talking point.

One fan wrote "Sam Suddenly changed Bio Name" and asked "What's the plan?"

Samantha removed Akkineni name from all her social media platforms 🥲🥲 emaindhi Sam pic.twitter.com/RqxdZFcNU7 — Mohith Naidu (@MohithGanisetti) July 31, 2021

Another fan was furious about the name change. He wrote that the change was a 'hot topic' and that she was being 'trolled' for that. He wrote that he was 'angry' about the actor being trolled like this.;

@Samanthaprabhu2

Hi samantha garu

I am big fan 😍

Recently ur changed ur name samantha Akkineni to S..

this is very hot topic now

social media and news articles trolled ur why name changed..

It's not good trolled u like this..

Im angry my request please respond to all.😐 — Ganesh Daring (@IamGanesh_Naidu) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha recently made her Bollywood debut with the web series The Family Man season 2. She played the role of Rajji, a Tamil woman working for a dangerous organisation, in the Manoj Bajpayee-led show.

Her appearance in the Amazon Prime show made headlines for the wrong reasons from a section, who accused the makers of disrespecting Tamil people through the series. Samantha, however, maintained silence. She only opened up about her character through a strong post.

Akkineni had written, "Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special.

When @rajanddk approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds."



She added, "Raji's story, though fictional, to me, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war, and those who continue to live in the painful memory of the war. I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination."

Some of the other films in her kitty include the mythological drama Shaakunthalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

