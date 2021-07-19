Samantha Akkineni Drives Away Her Monday Blues By Working Out With Her Furry Companion

Samantha Akkineni often treats her fans with glimpses of her daily life. Samantha Akkineni is a fitness freak and promotes a healthy living lifestyle through her social media. Akkineni is also a dog lover, as can be seen on her Instagram profile. Her pet dog, Hash, is usually seen with her in her IG stories and posts. Following her recent post, Akkineni shared another video with Hash on her IG story. She was seen working out alongside her furry companion.

Samantha Akkineni works out with pet dog

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories on July 19, 2021, to treat her fans with a glimpse of her morning workout. Samantha, who always chooses to stay in shape, was seen working out in the gym while staying on a video call with her trainer. Samantha wore a red tank top with black gym shorts in the video. Her pet dog, Hash, can be seen copying her exercise while she was jumping on a bench. In the caption of the video, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor wrote, "Monday morning fit puppy goals". She also added the song Memories by Cupido in the story.

Samantha Akkineni and Hash play with a balloon

Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in the web series The Family Man 2, is currently shooting for her film Shakuntalam in Hyderabad. Last week, Samantha Akkineni shared a reel with her 17.6 million fans. The South Indian actor was seen playing with a balloon with Hash. In the caption, she wrote, "My goodboi 🐶 and his balloon obsession ♥️". She further mentioned how she was loving the weather of Hyderabad and added the hashtag, "#hyderabadweatherisxoxoxo♥♥♥".

Some more photos of Samantha Akkineni with Hash

Earlier this month, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of Hash. In the photo, Hash can be seen resting on Akkineni, while she clicked a selfie. She was seen wearing a black-coloured t-shirt. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry reacted to the photo.

On April 22, 2021, Akkineni shared a picture of her husband Chaitanya Akkineni holding Hash in his arms. Through her caption, the A.. Aa actor asked her followers to stay patient and positive amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She wrote, "Sometimes life gets weird . Hang in there .. it gets better #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether".

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

