Samantha Akkineni Educates Fans About Not Using Cow's Milk With Recent Instagram Post

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni's Instagram recently featured an educational video. The video that was reposted by Samantha Akkineni educates people about not using cow's milk. While she shared the video the actress repeatedly wrote: "educate". Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post here.

Samantha Akkineni 'educates' fans about not using cow milk

The video shared by Samantha Akkineni is a clip from the controversial documentary movie Cowspiracy. The movie examines the impact of animal agriculture on the environment and reviews the policies of several environmental organizations on this subject. The movie shows various environmental concerns, including problems like global warming, water use, deforestation, and ocean dead zones, and insinuates that animal agriculture is the principal source of environmental destruction. The documentary was released back in 2014.

Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movies

Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan love triangle romance Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha will feature opposite actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the movie. While she shared the poster she expressed her excitement to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha wrote, "I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi, so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal .. Midway through the shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot".

The actress will also be seen in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha will be playing the role of Shakuntala while Dev Mohan will play the role of Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. The movie will also feature actors like Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.

Samantha Akkineni does the 'Don't Rush' challenge

The Ye Maaya Chesave actress hopped on the bandwagon and shared a video of herself doing the 'Don't Rush' challenge. The video featured Samantha in a crop top and leggings showing off her moves. In the video, the actress tagged Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and wrote that he made her do the challenge.

Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.