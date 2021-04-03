Samantha Akkineni Enjoys 'feast' On Weekend, Calls It 'super Delicious'

On April 3, 2021, South diva, Samantha Akkineni took to her official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her big feast. In her latest insta story, one can see her devouring several dishes. In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Today’s feast…” and further thanked Frat House Hyderabad for the ‘super delicious’ meal. Several hours ago, the actor shared an IG video, where a girl can be seen sleeping in the back of the car with her pet dog in backseat of the car. As for the caption, she wrote, “Plan for the weekend”.

Samantha Akkineni's weekend 'feast'

The actor clicked an adorable selfie picture. In the caption, she wrote, “Tired but happy”. In the picture, she can be seen donning a grey and white coloured stripe shirt. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. Looking into the camera for the selfie picture, the actor winked while also flashing her bright smile.

Samantha is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a red coloured kurta. She went for subtle makeup and styled her short wavy hair. As for the caption, she wrote, “My favourite go to natural ingredient is Sandalwood. This face cleanser from @thetribeconcepts has Sandalwood which has amazing calming and anti-bacterial properties that are great for your skin. What is your favourite go-to Natural Ingredient? Let me know in the comments below”.

As soon as Samantha Akkineni's photos were uploaded, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. A fan commented, “Omg cutieeee” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Gorgeous queen”. A fan commented, “Awesome cutieeee” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “Same sandalwood maam” with a red heart.

On March 28, 2021, the actor dropped a picture with her pet dog. In Samantha Akkineni's latest picture, she can be seen donning a light purple coloured outfit. She can be seen seated on a purple couch with her pet dog. As for the caption, she wrote, Sunday Rest day, Snuggle day, Happy day”.

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

