Samantha Akkineni Enjoys Get-together With Trisha Krishnan & Keerthy Suresh; Shares Pics

Actor Samantha Akkineni has recently spent a gala time with her friends and actors Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan. The actor gave a glimpse of the get-together with a bunch of photos and videos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted photos of herself and her gang, posing together. In one of the pictures, she can be seen smiling with her friends holding red roses. Her post also included a video in which she can be seen goofing with Keerthy Suresh. She also shared pictures of herself with her dogs. Alongside it, the actor wrote, “The week that was. @trishakrishnan @keerthysureshofficial @kalyanipriyadarshan thankyouuuuu for such an amazing evening.”

Take a look:

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumours

Samantha and Chaitanya, fondly called ChaySam, got married in 2017 in an intimate wedding. There are ongoing rumours of marital discord between them. While the couple has remained silent about the status of their relationship, Samantha recently snapped at a reporter when she was questioned about it. The actor was leaving Tirumala temple after seeking blessings when she was asked about her separation from Naga. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said angrily.

The separation rumours started when Samantha dropped the surname from her social media accounts and renamed it as 'S'. However, the couple can be seen rooting for each other's work with full gusto on social media. Recently, when Naga shared a picture from the sets of his Hindi debut film Laal Singh Chadha, Samantha gave a shout out by reposting it.

Also, when Naga shared the trailer of his upcoming film Love Story on Twitter, she retweeted it. She wrote, “WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer.” On the other hand, Chaitanya quoted her tweet and replied, “Thanks Sam!!"

Samantha Akkineni's upcoming projects

Samantha was last seen in her digital debut series, The Family Man Season 2, alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She essayed the role of the antagonist Rajji and was well-appreciated for her performance. The actor will be next seen in the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and a period drama Shakuntalam.