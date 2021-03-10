Samantha Akkineni Enjoys 'nature's Beauty' In Recent Post, Fans Call Her 'beautiful'

Samantha Akkineni is quite active on Instagram and keeps giving fans a glimpse of her life outside the showbiz. Recently, the actor shared a photo on her Instagram appreciating nature's beauty. See Samantha Akkineni's photos here -

Samantha Akkineni appreciates nature's beauty

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram recently featured a beautiful picture of nature. The actress shared a photo with a lot of trees and seemed to enjoy nature's beauty. While sharing the photo, Samantha Akkineni wrote that at some point in life nature's beauty will be enough and added a green heart emoticon.

Fans' reaction to Samantha Akkineni's photo of nature

Fans love Samantha Akkineni's photos and always fill up the comments section. They were quick to comment on the actress' recent post as well. Commenting on the post, one fan wrote that it wasn't nature's beauty but rather the actress' beauty that is spreading across the country. Another fan commented that her picture was beautiful and her caption was true. Most of the fans left heart emoticons on Samantha Akkineni's photo.

Samantha Akkineni does 'Don't rush' challenge

Samantha Akkineni delighted her fans as she posted a video of herself doing the 'Don't rush' challenge. In the video, the actress is seen showing off her moves and dancing to the rhythm of the song. While sharing the video, Samantha Akkineni wrote that Vicky Kaushal made her do this challenge. Vicky Kaushal had also a few days back uploaded a video doing the same challenge.

A quick look at Samantha Akkineni's movies

Samantha Akkineni made her debut in Telugu films through the critically acclaimed romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Samantha's role in the movie made her a recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. She then featured in Dookudu opposite Mahesh Babu and the movie went on to become one of the most successful Telugu films of all time. Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the Tamil romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal that will also feature Nayantara and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles. Some other Samantha Akkineni's movies are Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Super Delux, Oh! Baby, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Mersal and Rangasthalam.

