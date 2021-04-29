Samantha Akkineni Expresses Gratitude As Her Fans Celebrate Her Birthday In Unique Way

Samantha Akkineni celebrated her 34th birthday on April 28 and several fans and celebrities sent her their warm birthday wishes on the occasion. While Samantha sent several messages of gratitude for their wishes on her Instagram stories, one among them was different from the rest. The actor posted a picture of the Instagram story of her fans which shows them celebrating her birthday by doing a noble deed of helping an orphanage. The fans also wrote a heartfelt message in their birthday wishes for the actor, who expressed her gratitude.

Fans celebrate Samantha Akkineni’s birthday at an orphanage

Fans are often known to celebrate the birthdays of their favourite film stars themselves by cutting the cake and so on. However, on the occasion of Samantha Akkineni’s birthday, a few of her fans found a noble way to celebrate the day. They briefly opened up about how they celebrated her birthday at an orphanage as they served lunch to a total of 60 orphanage kids in Vyasarpadi. They also added that they had done so in a safe manner in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Image courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

The fans also wrote in their story, “Happy to be doing this on this special day”. They ended their message by penning a few words for Samantha herself. They thanked her for “inspiring” and “guiding” them on the “right way”. They lastly asked her to “stay safe”. Samantha posted their picture on her own story and put an emoticon that reads, “I love you so, so much, like the most ever”.

Samantha Akkineni is considered to be one of the prominent film personalities in the Telugu film industry. She has gained wide fame over the last few years, having worked in a list of successful films. Some of her popular films include Oh! Baby, Brahmotsavam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, and many more. She also has a few upcoming films up her sleeve including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is currently under production. Samantha will also be seen playing a major role in the second season of The Family Man, which is expected to release soon.

Promo image courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.