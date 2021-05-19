Samantha Akkineni Gets All 'flirty' With Naga Chaitanya Over 'The Family Man 2' Trailer

Fans are going gaga over the intriguing trailer of the upcoming crime thriller series The Family Man 2. Many celebs such as Sundeep Kishan, A Sushanth have taken to their social media handles to praise Samantha Akkineni's performance after watching the trailer. Husband Naga Chaitanya was also among the many who shared his reaction after watching the trailer.

Naga Chaitanya is bowled over by Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2 trailer

Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter to laud Samantha Akkineni’s performance. Samantha can be seen in a whole new avatar in the upcoming show as she is portraying the role of an antagonist. Sharing The Family Man 2 trailer, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Love it!! 10/10 (sic)”. As soon as the actor shared his thoughts online, Samantha got all flirty and commented, “10/10 the trailer or me” followed by a red heart emoji. Take a look at the tweet below.

10/10 the trailer or me ❤️ https://t.co/6ACYxQMpdt — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 19, 2021

Soon after, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all thing fun and nice. Some of the users were left in splits, while others were awed with their social media banter. One of the users wrote, “You only sam Star-struck #SamanthaAkkineni”. Another user wrote, “you guys are adorbs”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

10/10 😍😍😍💐💐 — Amit Katara (@AmitKataraTwit) May 19, 2021

Mrng comedy — Karthik NTR (@Karthik89065094) May 19, 2021

A look at The Family Man 2 trailer

The series' captivating trailer features the return of Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal of Srikant Tiwari. This season, Srikant Tiwari will face a new, powerful, and brutal foe named Raaji, played by Samantha. The trailer showcases Srikant as he continues to juggle the dual identities of a middle-class family man and a world-class spy while attempting to save the nation from an impending attack.

The trailer is full of twists and turns, as well as an unexpected climax. The upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will provide a riveting glimpse into Srikant's two worlds. Fans flocked to the comment section shortly after the trailer's release to express their opinions, and they are eagerly awaiting the sequel. One user congratulated the team, writing, "We are excitedly awaiting June 4". Another one said, “it’s finally here”. Watch The Family Man 2 trailer below.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.