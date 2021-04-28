Samantha Akkineni Gives A Sneak Peek Of Birthday Celebration With Her Team, Shares Pics

Samantha Akkineni received a heartfelt birthday gift from her team. The Telugu actor took to Instagram and shared a picture and a few videos from this surprise. To celebrate Samantha Akkineni’s birthday her team decorated her entire vanity van and filled it with gifts and goodies. Find out details about this tiny birthday celebration below.

Samantha Akkineni gives a sneak peek of her birthday celebration

South superstar Samantha Akkineni has turned a year older today. The Eega actor is now 34 years old. She took to Instagram and shared a video from her birthday celebration. Samantha shared this video on her Instagram stories and revealed a birthday surprise she received from her team. As mentioned earlier, Samantha Akkineni’s team decorated her vanity van with lots of balloons and streamers.

She then cut the birthday cake with them and even posed for a picture. In the picture, she is standing along with her team dressed in a white ensemble in a brand-new haircut. Along with this picture, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “I feel so blessed to have you guys. Thank you for the sweetest surprise”.

In the next Instagram story, Samantha has shared a birthday decoration inside her vanity van. In the video, many pictures of the actor with her crew have been suspended from the vanity van’s ceiling. These pictures seem no less than set a timeline for the journey Samantha’s crew has been with her. In one of these Instagram videos, some gifts have also been displayed on a table inside the vanity van. Take a look at a few pictures from this birthday surprise for Samantha Akkineni below.

Samantha Akkineni in ‘The Family Man 2’

Samantha Akkineni will be next seen alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee in the second season of the Amazon Original Series, The Family Man. The show’s creators have kept Samantha’s role under wraps. Even in The Family Man Season 2 trailer, Samantha Akkineni’s scene was blink and miss. Hence, the excitement around her role is immense. Season 2 of the show was set to release on February 12, 2021 but it was postponed. However, this has not reduced the anticipation around the upcoming season. Now, the second season is expected to release soon but its release date is yet to be announced.

Image Credit: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

