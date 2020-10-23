Samantha Akkineni Gives Glimpse Of Festive Outfits For Weekend While 'playing Dress Up'

Samantha Akkineni recently posted a video on social media while 'playing dress up'. On October 22, the south superstar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein she dressed in different ethnic outfits and showed her fans. Samantha Akkineni mentioned that she dressed up to select her festive outfit. She wrote, 'Playing dress up to select my festive outfit for this weekend. âœ¨'. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni plays dress up

In this video, Samantha Akkineni tried on three different ethnic outfits. First, she walked in an orange salwar kameez. The dress was simple with a detailed neckline. The sleeveless outfit was layered with a similar coloured dupatta on her right shoulder. After her first trial, Samantha Akkineni switched to another outfit. She stunned in a grey kurta.

The semi sleeves outfit had a lining design print. It was paired with a similar coloured salwar. Finally, Samantha Akkineni's third outfit was also a salwar kameez. The actor also shook a leg, showing off her outfits. Towards the end, she also displayed the optional outfits. Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni added Ritviz's pop song Liggi.

Fans' reactions

Going by the comment section, it turns out that Samantha Akkineni had posted this video for over 10 times and deleted until she got it right. Fans congratulated Samantha for finally getting the video posted. One of her fans commented, 'Uploaded 13 times already... And got it right the 14th timeðŸ”¥â¤ï¸'. Netizens also praised the star. One of the users wrote, ' mam every costume of urs is osm...but that first one yellowðŸ’›ðŸ’›ðŸ’›ðŸ’› looks more attractive and is good as ur festive outfit'. Another added, 'This is crazy ma'am... How did u do that... Nd why clothes behave so bad.. When they r put on you they look so good nd damn beautiful'. Check out more fans' comments below.

Image Credits - Samantha Akkineni Instagram Comment Section

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu. The film also stars superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actor also boats the cast ensemble of The Family Man Season 2. The Hindi web series is helmed by Manoj Bajpayee.

