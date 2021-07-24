Samantha Akkineni Goes All Hearts For Miheeka Bajaj's Latest Insta Post; See Pics

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati's wife, Miheeka Bajaj, follow each other on Instagram. While Miheeka Bajaj recently shared a photo of her in a cream-coloured ethnic ensemble, Samantha Akkineni went all hearts as she reacted to the post. Venkatesh's daughter, Aashritha Daggubati, also commented on the photo.

Samantha Akkineni reacts to Miheeka Bajaj's latest post

Rana Daggubati's wife and designer, Miheeka Bajaj, recently shared a photo of her standing on a balcony while she wore a cream coloured mirror-studded Kurta. In the caption, she wrote, "Dance. Smile. Giggle. Marvel. TRUST. HOPE. LOVE. WISH. BELIEVE. Most of all, enjoy every moment of the journey, and appreciate where you are at this moment instead of always focusing on how far you have to go.". Samantha Akkineni reacted to the photo and showered Miheeka with love. She commented with a red heart emoji. Aashritha Daggubati agreed with Miheeka's caption and wrote, "Absolutely right 🤗" in the comment section.

Details about Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's love story

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj were utterly private about their relationship till they announced their engagement. Reportedly, the couple, who have lived in Hyderabad for a long time, first met in Mumbai at a party. Their relationship bloomed over the years as they finally tied the knot in August 2020 in an intimate affair.

Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram handle on May 12, 2021, to celebrate their first engagement anniversary. She shared a photo with her husband Rana Daggubati and wrote, "He asked and I said yes... Best decision ever! Can't believe it's been a year already! Thanks for asking btw 😉 I love you! 💖@ranadaggubati". Several celebrities, including Samantha Akkineni, liked Bajaj's post.

Samantha Akkineni's work front

Samantha Akkineni recently garnered lauds for her role of Raji in The Family Man 2. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor made her digital and Hindi debut with The Family Man 2 opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha has now commenced her shoot for her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Reportedly, Shakuntalam is Akkineni's dream project. Dev Mohan and Aditi Balan will also be seen in the film.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S FACEBOOK AND MIHEEKA BAJAJ'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.