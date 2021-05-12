Samantha Akkineni Hails Sonu Sood For Saving 22 Critical Patients, Says ‘You’re The Best’

Samantha Akkineni recently applauded Sonu Sood for his rescue project where he managed to save around 22 patients by providing them with oxygen cylinders in a short span of time. Samantha Akkineni shared this news on social media and praised the noble act of Sonu Sood by stating how he was “the best”.

Samantha Akkineni praises Sonu Sood for saving critical patients’ lives

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this delightful piece of news on her Instagram stories in which it was stated how actor Sonu Sood came to a hospital’s rescue by providing them with oxygen cylinders and saving the lives of 22 critical patients. Samantha shared this news and added a “You are the best” gif for Sonu Sood along with a medal symbol next to it.

According to reports by ANI, Sonu Sood talked about this rescue and stated that one of his team members received a call from an inspector informing them about an alarming situation at a hospital. They were informed that two of the patients had lost their lives due to the shortage of oxygen and how his team arranged for cylinders at around midnight. He then shared that his team spent the entire night helping the hospital and later thanked everyone who helped him save so many lives that day.

A peek into Samantha's Instagram activities



As Samantha Akkineni has been quite active in sharing details of the availability and requirements of COVID-19 medical facilities, she did not miss out to share cute photos of her fun time. She recently posted this photo of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen capturing her photo through the rearview mirror of her car. In the photo, she can be seen sitting with a dog on the front seat of her car and flashing the sentence written on the rearview mirror that stated ‘objects in mirror are closer than they appear’. Through this quote, she beautifully displayed the love between her and her pet depicting how they were closer to each other. In the caption, she added a hashtag stating ‘hope’ and received numerous comments from her fans as well as other popular celebrity artists.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM, SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.