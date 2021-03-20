Samantha Akkineni Hails 'Soorarai Pottru', Vijay Greets Fan; Top News From Regional Cinema

Indian regional cinema has been growing rapidly with new releases and much-awaited sequels. While movies make a big buzz, the stars of regional cinema are also enjoying a major fanbase online. This week, there were several stars who treated their fans with quirky details about their upcoming releases or the cast members they are working with. Check out the top posts in regional Indian Cinema.

Top social media posts of the week

Samantha Akkineni calls Suriya's Soorarai Pottru - Film of the Year

Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter handle and praised Sudha Kongara's recent directorial feature, Soorarai Pottru. Samantha was so impressed by the movie that she tagged it as 'the best film of the year'. Samantha said the movie was a gem and tagged both Suriya and Aparna, who are the lead actors of the film. Akkineni shared the movie poster of Soorarai Pottru as she appreciated it. She also called the movie 'outstanding' and shared that it's just the inspiration she needed.

Vijay Deverakonda greets fans after a break

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram on March 19 and shared a picture of himself. In the picture, he is seen posing while sitting on a couch. He was wearing a pair of khaki pants which have been put together with a simple lavender shirt. Vijay completed his look with a beanie. He shared the picture with the caption, "It's been a while, but you have been on my mind".

Nani welcomes Adivi Sesh onboard as he joins the cast of HIT sequel

Adivi Sesh has recently joined the cast of HIT sequel. HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) was released in February 2020 under Nani's production house and received a positive response at the box-office. In February, almost after a year of release of the first movie, Nani announced the HIT sequel on his Instagram. In a recent post, Nani welcomed Adivi Sesh in the cast of HIT 2. The actor would be playing the main role of Krishna Dev writing 'AS is KD'. Furthermore, Nani wrote 'double badass' and welcomed the 'officer', referring to his role in the movie, aboard. Take a look.

Priya Anand joins the cast of Prashanth-starrer Andhagan

Bollywood movie Andhadhun is getting a remake in the Tamil language titled Andhagan. Priya Anand is the latest addition to the Andhagan cast. The news was shared by the Andhagan lead actor Prashanth in a tweet, on March 18, 2021, along with a picture of the two together. He shared a picture with Priya Anand sitting on a yellow scooter. He wrote along with it, “& it’s official! Happy to announce that @PriyaAnand is on board!”

Tamannaah Bhatia dubbing in Seetimaarr

Tamannaah Bhatia wrapped up the dubbing for an upcoming sports-action film Seetimaarr. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with the director Sampath Nandi from the dubbing studio. She was seen donning a goofy pose as she posed for the picture. In the caption, Tamannaah extended gratitude to her team for having faith in her and giving her the character of Jwala Reddy in the movie. Talking about her experience, she wrote that she had fun while experiencing and trying out the Telangana accent for the movie.

Keerthy Suresh battles it out with a pizza in Rang De BTS

In a recent Instagram post, Keerthy Suresh shared a Rang De BTS video along with Nithiin. In the video, Keerthy is busy eating fruits and trying to stick to her healthy meal plan whereas Nithiin is sitting right beside her and enjoying pizza. He even offers her a slice, but Keerthy declines. Later, in the video, Keerthy is seen hiding her face as she enjoys her cheat meal. In the caption of this post, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Sometimes you feel like you’re left with no option but a cheat meal! Arjun & Anu coming to you this March 26th!”. Watch Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post here.

Simran Bagga posts pictures from the sets of Andhagan

Simran Bagga shared pictures from the sets of Andhagan. In the picture, Simran and Prashanth are sitting on a chair having a chat with an umbrella over them. Both the actors are dressed casually with Prashanth wearing a forest green shirt and navy blue denim paired with grey sports sneakers and sunglasses. Simran is spotted wearing a grey cardigan and jeans with sunglasses and furry black flip-flops completing her look. She wrote, "Endless chats and fun on the sets of #Andhagan."

Rana Daggubati’s thank you note to Chiranjeevi Konidela

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle and shared photos of him with actor Chiranjeevi Konidela when they met during the launch of the Virata Parvam teaser. In the first photo, Rana Daggubati can be seen adorably hugging Chiranjeevi Konidela with a wide smile. In the next photo, they both can be seen sitting together discussing something with a bouquet of flowers and a laptop kept on the table. In the last photo, the duo can be seen with the team of Virata Parvam and happily posing for the camera as they launched the teaser of the film. In the caption, he addressed Chiranjeevi as 'Sir' and thanked him for launching the Virata Parvam teaser, and then added folding hands emoticons in the end.

