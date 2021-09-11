Samantha Akkineni Introduces Her New Pet Saasha; Dia Mirza & Others React

South star Samantha Akkineni is a dog lover, and her social media is a proof of that. The actor currently owns a pet French bulldog, who she named Hash. Hash often accompanies her to her workout sessions and shoots. While she usually has a great time with her pup, the actor recently broadened her family as she welcomed Hash's sister Saasha. The Family Man 2 actor also shared how she could not catch a break while cleaning Saasha's pee, to which Dia Mirza could totally relate.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni recently welcomed a new member to her family, her new pitbull puppy, who she named Saasha. The Ye Maya Chesaave actor shared a photo of her petting Saasha in her lap while Hash sitting by their side with a not so welcoming expression. She also shared a close-up photo of Saasha. In the caption, the actor mentioned how her coffee was not strong enough as she saw Saasha peeing all around the house. She wrote, "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am .. but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now .. only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house.. and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough 😭😭😭 Say hello to SAASHA."

Dia Mirza and other celebrities share their own experiences

New mom Dia Mirza could relate to Samantha Akkineni's situation as she also welcomed her baby boy Avyaan in May. The actor reacted to the post and wrote, "Babies pee a - lotttttt 😍 but what a cutie!!!!!!" The post also caught Sophie Choudry's attention. In the comment section, Sophie wrote, "Omg!!😍 Also that 2nd pic really is the calm before the storm 😂." Sadhna Singh commented on Hash's look in the photo which did not seem too welcoming.

Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu also congratulated Samantha for becoming a mom again. She further shared her experience of living with a pet. The actor mentioned she had to get her carpet deep cleaned as her pet does not go out to do her business. She wrote, "Congrats on becoming a mom again... pitbull huh. Big ones yo! Happy pee cleaning for a few months to come.. I just got the red room carpet double cleaned cos Lola doesn't believe in going out to do her business. Fingers crossed she won't do it now!"

