Samantha Akkineni Is All Praise For Her Friend Shilpa Reddy; Here's Why

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle to praise her friend Shilpa Reddy. The actor praised her friend as she and her husband were tested positive for COVID-19. The duo has come out of it positively and tested negative. Shilpa has now started creating awareness about the importance of investing time in physical and mental well-being. And is also trying to break the stigma attached to the novel coronavirus.

Encouraging her this initiative, Samantha wrote, “It takes guts to do what you did. Exposing yourself to the danger of controversy and stigma in society.” She also went on to tell her that she has made everyone very proud. The actor further added that it can happen to anyone and all one needs to do is stay together and reach out for one another. Check out the post below.

Shilpa shares an informative video

Shilpa Reddy urged everyone in the video to follow a diet and fitness plan aside from engaging in physical activities, breathing exercises and meditation. In addition, Reddy has asked all to remain confident and also be prepared to face any circumstances.

In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Shilpa Reddy mentioned a few points describing what kind of vitamins and immunity boosters should be used by everyone with the headline COVID-19 information and precautions. She has also penned a variety of yoga poses, asanas, and meditation exercises for beginners that can easily be found on YouTube in multiple languages for guidance. In addition, the model-turned-designer provided a natural concoction to help people prepare their bodies at the end of the caption.

Her four-minute post garnered over 562,514 views and over 200 comments and counting. Netizens went all out to thank her for the informative post. One of them wrote, “Thank you for educating on this and our breaking fears. There is a lot of discrimination going on this and this is really helping us to be prepared than feeling afraid”. While the other one wrote, “Once again so so proud of u ... such a responsible effort from ur end. Much needed positivity and preparedness in the current times”. Take a look at the video.

