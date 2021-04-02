Last Updated:

Samantha Akkineni Is All Praises For Father-in-law Nagarjuna's Performance In 'Wild Dog'

Samantha Akkineni was all praise for her father-in-law as she watched his latest Wild Dog and took to her social media to share her positive review on it.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
samantha akkineni's ig pic

Samantha Akkineni & Nagarjuna


The Family Man actress Samantha Akkineni was all praise for her father-in-law Nagarjuna's new movie Wild Dog. The actress took to her Twitter to share her opinions on the newly released movie and poured in praises for the veteran actor's performance. Check Out Samantha Akkineni and fans' Wild Dog movie review here!

READ | Samantha Akkineni reveals 'best gift ever' that has left her and Naga Chaitanya "fighting"

Samantha Akkineni's Twitter Review

Taking to her Twitter, Samantha swooned over her father-in-law's performance as she informed her fans that she just watched Nagarjuna's new movie and 'it was fantastic'. Adding to her tweet, the actress wrote that she had been missing a good action flick for a long time. She felt the Hollywood style, power-packed, and emotional vibes from Wild Dog.

READ | Samantha Akkineni talks about 'taking a breath' with stunning monochrome picture

Urging the fans to watch the movie, Samantha wrote that the movie will keep you on the edge of your seat for a long time. Complimenting Nagarjuna, Samantha wrote that no other actor could have pulled off the role like Nagarjun. The actress also shared the post on her Instagram for the fans following her on that platform.

READ | Samantha Akkineni's Instagram page ticks 16M mark, take a peek into her celebration dance
1

Pic Credi: Samantha Akkineni IG

About Nagarjuna's 'Wild Dog'

The action-thriller directed by Ashishor Solomon, Wild Dog release date was announced to be on the 2nd of April. Starring Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher, the plot of the movie follow terrorist attacks in India like the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. The veteran actor plays the role of Vijay Varma who is an N.I.A agent, Wild Dog. So far the movie received a rating of 9 stars on IMBD with several leaving positive comments for the movie. 

Recently, Nagarjuna shared a video on his official Twitter account where he can be seen attempting push-ups. A challenge on the internet among the Wild Dog fans, the actor attempted the Wild Dog Push Up Challenge while also challenging Rashmika Mandanna to beat him. The actor also shared a BTS video called 'Behind the hunt part-1' on his Twitter. 

Wild Dog movie review on social media

Fans of the veteran star took to their social media to share appreciation and praises for the actor's performance in the movie. One fan tweeted that the movie is a blockbuster while another fan chimed in tweeting that the first half was an excellent experience while the second half was decent and watchable. Receiving positive to mixed reviews, check out some of the fans' tweets of the movie.

Promo Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni IG & Nagarjuna Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT