Samantha Akkineni Is All Praises For Father-in-law Nagarjuna's Performance In 'Wild Dog'

The Family Man actress Samantha Akkineni was all praise for her father-in-law Nagarjuna's new movie Wild Dog. The actress took to her Twitter to share her opinions on the newly released movie and poured in praises for the veteran actor's performance. Check Out Samantha Akkineni and fans' Wild Dog movie review here!

Samantha Akkineni's Twitter Review

Taking to her Twitter, Samantha swooned over her father-in-law's performance as she informed her fans that she just watched Nagarjuna's new movie and 'it was fantastic'. Adding to her tweet, the actress wrote that she had been missing a good action flick for a long time. She felt the Hollywood style, power-packed, and emotional vibes from Wild Dog.

Urging the fans to watch the movie, Samantha wrote that the movie will keep you on the edge of your seat for a long time. Complimenting Nagarjuna, Samantha wrote that no other actor could have pulled off the role like Nagarjun. The actress also shared the post on her Instagram for the fans following her on that platform.

Pic Credi: Samantha Akkineni IG

About Nagarjuna's 'Wild Dog'

The action-thriller directed by Ashishor Solomon, Wild Dog release date was announced to be on the 2nd of April. Starring Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher, the plot of the movie follow terrorist attacks in India like the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. The veteran actor plays the role of Vijay Varma who is an N.I.A agent, Wild Dog. So far the movie received a rating of 9 stars on IMBD with several leaving positive comments for the movie.

Recently, Nagarjuna shared a video on his official Twitter account where he can be seen attempting push-ups. A challenge on the internet among the Wild Dog fans, the actor attempted the Wild Dog Push Up Challenge while also challenging Rashmika Mandanna to beat him. The actor also shared a BTS video called 'Behind the hunt part-1' on his Twitter.

Wild Dog movie review on social media

Fans of the veteran star took to their social media to share appreciation and praises for the actor's performance in the movie. One fan tweeted that the movie is a blockbuster while another fan chimed in tweeting that the first half was an excellent experience while the second half was decent and watchable. Receiving positive to mixed reviews, check out some of the fans' tweets of the movie.

#WildDog Review : very gud action thriller completely sticks to the core ! second part of the film & emotional content could've been made better ! last 20Minutes of the film will give you best experience ðŸ‘



Good Action Thriller - 3/5 — Inside talkZ (@Inside_talkZ) April 2, 2021

#WildDog has a good second half and @iamnagarjuna is impressive in his act.



Action looks new for Telugu standards



@ActorAliReza

Is quite good in his role and so was #sayamikher



My review @123telugu A passable action drama. https://t.co/sjTGEtVZRP pic.twitter.com/yYQnMxKpep — A V A D (@avadsays) April 2, 2021

Wild Dog Review: Okay with that!

'Wild Dog' works to some extent with its fairly better handled final moments.https://t.co/znK0hg4Jg3#WildDog #WildDogOnApril2nd — Telugucinema.com (@telugucinemacom) April 2, 2021

Promo Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni IG & Nagarjuna Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.